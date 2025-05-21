REASON Drops “The Dead Apple,” a Four-Minute Diss Track at Joey Bada$$

REASON clapped back at Joey Bada$$ with the diss track "The Dead Apple" on May 16. The 4-minute attack track was his response to Joey name-dropping him in "The Finals." REASON came loaded with disses for both the New York artist and his city, letting him know he was surprised by the mention.

"Dear Joey Joey, ain't expect my name to be spoken/That shit really hurt my heart, I can truly say that it's broken," REASON spits in the opening bars of the track.

The song runs through various beats, pulling samples from Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Jadakiss' "New York." In between the disses, REASON sets the record straight about his exit from Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE). He clarifies that he left on his terms with the lines, "Never been dropped, had to slide for my interest."

This whole thing started when Joey took shots at West Coast rapper back in January. Soon after, Ray Vaughn and Daylyt jumped in with their passionate responses.

Joey threw the first punch at REASON in "The Finals" with the lines: "You're the next n***a gettin' dropped off thе Top roster/And I'ma be the Reason."

Each beat switch in "The Dead Apple" brings a new style, from classic boom-bap to modern trap, ending with West Coast heat. Through it all, REASON challenges Joey while questioning whether New York still holds the crown in hip-hop. "This ain't the New York I know," he rapped.

"The Dead Apple" is now the fourth track in this growing war of words. First came Joey's "The Ruler's Back," then Ray Vaughn hit back with "Hoe Era," followed by Joey's "The Finals."