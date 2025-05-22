Carowinds Offering Free Admission to Military Personnel for Memorial Day Weekend
Carowinds will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend. The amusement park will honor US military personnel and their families during Memorial Day weekend. Active and retired military personnel will receive free…
Carowinds will be celebrating Memorial Day weekend. The amusement park will honor US military personnel and their families during Memorial Day weekend. Active and retired military personnel will receive free admission with a valid US Military ID from May 26 to May 29.
Plan to bring a crowd with you? No worries, they're covered too. Active or retired personnel can also purchase up to six discounted tickets for friends and family online. Tickets will be $39.99 each, valid May 26 to May 29. You must purchase only with a valid ID.
While celebrating military personnel, Carowinds is also celebrating the opening of its Carolina Harbor Waterpark and its new adults-only swim-up bar.
Military personnel can also purchase a Military Gold Pass. The pass is a special season pass for military personnel and their families with unlimited visits to Carowinds and Carolina Harbor Waterpark. It also includes free parking, exclusive seasonal events, and discounts on food and merchandise.
Interested in more military discounts at Carowinds? Get the details here.