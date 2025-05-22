This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 22

May 22 is associated with many remarkable achievements and culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B history. One notable industry figure who was born on this day in 1966 is the R&B singer-songwriter Johnny Gill. He is best known for being the sixth and final member of the R&B vocal group, New Edition. Besides his work with the group, he has released eight solo albums. Gill's highest-charting release was his eponymous third album, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B Albums chart.