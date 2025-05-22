This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 22
May 22 is associated with many remarkable achievements and culture-defining moments in hip-hop and R&B history. One notable industry figure who was born on this day in 1966 is the R&B singer-songwriter Johnny Gill. He is best known for being the sixth and final member of the R&B vocal group, New Edition. Besides his work with the group, he has released eight solo albums. Gill's highest-charting release was his eponymous third album, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B Albums chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Many iconic hip-hop and R&B albums and songs were released on May 22, including:
- 2001: Lil' Jon & the Eastside Boyz released their third album, Put Yo Hood Up. It peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and No. 6 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2001: R&B trio City High released their first and only album, City High, on Interscope Records. The album reached No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
- 2007: Rapper KRS-One and producer Marley Marl released the collaborative album Hip Hop Lives. It reached No. 140 on the Billboard 200 and No. 8 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums.
- 2011: Rapper Lupe Fiasco released "Out of My Head," the third single from his third album, Lasers. The song, featuring guest vocals by R&B star Trey Songz, reached No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2012: Rapper B.o.B released "Both of Us," the third single from his second album, Strange Clouds. The song, featuring guest vocals from Taylor Swift, peaked at No. 18 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and entered the top 10 in the U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Poland.
Cultural Milestones
May 22 has witnessed some significant cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years, such as:
- 2001: Redman dropped his fifth album, Malpractice, on Def Jam Recordings. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2016: Chance the Rapper's third mixtape, Coloring Book, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 8, becoming the first streaming-only entry in the chart. It later won a GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, becoming the first streaming-exclusive album to do so.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B industry has seen some tragic moments on this day, including:
- 2003: Rapper Big DS died of cancer-related complications at the age of 31. He was a founding member of the hardcore hip-hop group Onyx, with whom he released the album Bacdafucup in 1993. It peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 and won Best Rap Album at the 1994 Soul Train Music Awards.
- 2017: At an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, 22 people were killed in a terrorist attack. The R&B and pop superstar briefly suspended her tour and hosted a benefit concert to raise money for the victims.
May 22 is a truly unforgettable date in hip-hop and R&B history. Many seminal singles and albums were released on this day, some of which continue to influence artists.