Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Makes History: First Rap Song to Stay 53 Weeks on Billboard Hot 100

After a year of chart success, "Not Like Us" has made history. The track celebrates a first in Billboard Hot 100 history, as no rap song before has stayed on the charts for 53 weeks straight.

At week 53, the song sits at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. It maintains its spot on nine US Billboard lists, with strong showings in both streaming and radio play. Many bursts of success come and go, but this track keeps its grip week after week.

"Not Like Us" shatters Lamar's records for the longest-running chart success. His previous record was "Love," which lasted 40 weeks. That was impressive then, but this is next-level. The track's power showed at the Grammys, too, winning both Record and Song of the Year.

Success follows Lamar like a shadow these days. His work with SZA, "Luther," has held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 13 consecutive weeks. Only 14 other songs in history match this feat.

Kendrick's Grand National Tour, co-headlined with SZA, started in Minneapolis in April. Nearly 50,000 fans paid about $193 each to watch that show, pushing the revenue past $9 million. No rap show had ever hit that mark in a single night.

The tour still has stops in Chicago, Detroit, and Washington, DC, before he heads to Europe in July to perform in Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, and finally Sweden. Next stop? Australia. Lamar will headline the Split Milk festival in December. He'll share the stage with TDE stars Doechii and ScHoolboy Q. You can find all of his upcoming shows on the tour's official website.