Wedding Photographer Scam: Couples Across 5 States Left Empty-Handed by Courtney Smith’s Photo Scheme

Police say a wedding photographer took money from dozens of couples, then vanished without taking pictures or sending images. The scam stretched across five states, first surfacing in 2021.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office tracked 11 cases tied to Smith in Massachusetts, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, and South Carolina. "We were a victim of a horrible scam," said Rachel Noel to WCNC Charlotte. "We don't have photos, no refunds, and no answers."

State investigators have now taken charge. Victims paid deposits but got nothing in return - no photos, no contact, just silence.

"She blocked my number," said Hengameh Naki, whose wedding plans fell apart. Her fiancé added, "We don't have a photographer, she has our deposit, and we're starting from scratch."

The trail led to multiple websites run by Smith from Charlotte and Albemarle, North Carolina. Each listed phone number now rings dead.

The ripples spread to others in the field. Professional photographer Jachele Cohen stepped in as backup for Smith but never saw payment for her work.

"She'll shoot a few weddings using one name, then switch it up," Cohen said of Smith's tactics.

Officials want more victims to step forward. "The floodgates burst open when others heard my story," Noel said. "So many people reached out: it was shocking."

This wasn't just bad luck. The scam traces back years, with fresh victims still coming forward across state lines.