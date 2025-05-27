Charlotte Denied Hosting CIAA Tournament in 2027

We crossed our fingers and hoped things would go back to the way they used to be. But, looks like they won't. Charlotte was denied the opportunity to return as the host for the CIAA Tournament in 2027.

The Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s (CIAA) was held in Charlotte for years before 2021, and the city was hoping to win the bid to get it to return. But, looks like the tournament will not return to the city anytime soon.

QC News reports that the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority confirmed the tournaments will be held in another city for the 2027-2029 years.

One of the key factors in being able to secure the tournament is locking down the Spectrum Center for early March. The city partnered with the CRVA and Charlotte Sports Foundation in an attempt to secure the tournament in the Queen City.

“We understand the CIAA considered several factors in making their decision, including the alignment of proposed dates with their preferred event schedule,” the bidding organizations said in a joint statement. “When the CIAA requested 2027 dates in early 2025, our primary venues were already committed due to previously scheduled programming — a reflection of Charlotte’s growing momentum as a premier host city.”

Between the Charlotte Hornets' schedule and the ACC Men's Tournament being in the city in 2028, securing the Spectrum Center is not an easy request.

“We remain hopeful that Charlotte will have the opportunity to welcome the tournament back in the future,” the statement continues.