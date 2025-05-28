American Airlines Rolls Out New Tech To Help Connecting Flights at Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: Airplanes sit on the tarmac at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with the city skyline in the background during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The airport is the second largest hub for American Airlines, which will drastically reduce international flights compared to 2019. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, American Airlines launched an automated system to assist passengers with tight connections. The airport, now ranking third nationwide for flight transfers, handles a massive flow of travelers daily.

This smart tech watches for passengers who might not make their next flight. When needed, it can keep planes waiting a few extra minutes. The system kicks into high gear as American prepares for a busy stretch, 72,200 flights between May 16 and Sept. 2.

The numbers tell the story at Charlotte Douglas. A whopping three-quarters of travelers switch planes here, based on data from the Institute of Transportation Research and Education. Despite this heavy traffic, the airport keeps things moving.

Memorial Day weekend put the system through its paces. Ground crews managed over 2,000 takeoffs in just four days. Last week alone, the Charlotte team, 15,500 workers strong, kept 3,950 flights on track.

With American Airlines carrying 90% of Charlotte Douglas passengers, smooth connections matter more than ever. The stakes run high for both the airport and airline.

The new setup watches passenger movement in real time. When it spots folks running late, it can tweak departure times just enough to get them aboard.

By switching to data-driven operations, American shows its commitment to better service. The airline picked a smart time to step up its game at this major hub.