ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Beyoncé Does Gender Reveal for Couple At Cowboy Carter Tour (video)

Beyoncé assisted with a gender reveal during her Cowboy Carter Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.  She was handed an envelope that said “First born Carter” on the front….

Ms. Jessica

Beyoncé assisted with a gender reveal during her Cowboy Carter Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.  She was handed an envelope that said "First born Carter" on the front. She then revealed the gender of the baby as "COWBOY" in black and blue writing.  “Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it,” Beyoncé said after revealing the results inside the couple’s envelope. 

This isn't the 1st time Queen B has helped with a gender reveal. In July 2023, during her Renaissance World Tour in Cologne, Germany she made a couple's night by pausing the show and revealing that they would be having a girl!

BTW, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour is making history! Click HERE to get all the details.

BeyonceCowboy CarterMs. JessicaThe Girl Next Door
Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
Related Stories
‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ Moments
Entertainment‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have ‘Horror Movie-Worthy’ Moments
Shawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4
EntertainmentShawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4Yvette DeLaCruz
Who’s Not Coming Back for ‘SNL’ Season 51?
EntertainmentWho’s Not Coming Back for ‘SNL’ Season 51?Yvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect