Beyoncé Does Gender Reveal for Couple At Cowboy Carter Tour (video)
Beyoncé assisted with a gender reveal during her Cowboy Carter Tour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. She was handed an envelope that said "First born Carter" on the front. She then revealed the gender of the baby as "COWBOY" in black and blue writing. “Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it,” Beyoncé said after revealing the results inside the couple’s envelope.
This isn't the 1st time Queen B has helped with a gender reveal. In July 2023, during her Renaissance World Tour in Cologne, Germany she made a couple's night by pausing the show and revealing that they would be having a girl!
