Charlotte Restaurant Nana Morrison’s Crowned North Carolina’s Best Soul Food Joint

LoveFood named Nana Morrison's Soul Food in Charlotte the state's finest spot for down-home cooking. Their pick came after studying diner feedback, awards, and first-hand visits.

"When the Morrison family moved to Charlotte, they couldn't find any soul food — so they set up Nana Morrison's Soul Food to fill the gap," states LoveFood. This simple need sparked what would become a local sensation.

Now with spots in Charlotte and Cary, the kitchen turns out fresh daily specials. Diners flock in for smothered meatballs, rich chicken Alfredo, and hearty meatloaf.

The star of the show? Their fried chicken. Guests swear by its golden-brown crust and secret blend of spices that make each bite sing.

The sides steal the spotlight, too. Steaming sweet yams, fresh-baked cornbread, tender collards, and creamy mac and cheese fill plates to the brim.

This win fits into a bigger picture. LoveFood picked top soul food spots across America, weighing customer praise, awards, and taste tests.

Want to try it? Check their website for spots near you. Each place posts its own times and dishes.