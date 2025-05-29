Eminem and 2 Chainz Put Out NBA-Inspired Song ‘Kyrie & Luka’ with Studio Smoking Story

Eminem and 2 Chainz have just dropped a new track, "Kyrie & Luka," which blends rap and basketball vibes, featuring DJ Premier on the beat. The song samples Eric B. & Rakim's 1987 hit "Move the Crowd."

In his appearance on Club Shay Shay, 2 Chainz shared a funny behind-the-scenes story on how he was banned from smoking wood around Eminem during the production. "When I did work with Eminem, I couldn't smoke in there. It was kinda funny. It was his people, not Eminem, Eminem was somewhere writing but his people are just so concerned with him, they put the speakers outside so I could listen to the beat," he expressed.

The lyrics from their collaboration are full of basketball shoutouts to NBA stars. 2 Chainz spits lines like "Things are goin' left like Julius Randle/ I got this sh*t lit, no need for a candle" and "Just like Kyrie, I got this shit handled."

This is the second time these rap icons have worked together, following their work on the "Chloraseptic" remix. You can find "Kyrie & Luka" featured on the album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner's Edition.

There was another funny moment when Eminem's team tried to stop him from entering the studio booth during 2 Chainz's smoke break. "Em looks like 'sit the fuck down, what do you think I'm about to do?' I remember them tripping on him and he was not tripping at all," 2 Chainz recalled.

2 Chainz has been on a roll, pushing music out back to back this year. After cutting ties with Def Jam Records, he dropped Life is Beautiful with Larry June and The Alchemist. He's also working on another new project with Statik Selektah, featuring Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, and CeeLo Green, which is set to release later this year.