ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Eminem and 2 Chainz Put Out NBA-Inspired Song ‘Kyrie & Luka’ with Studio Smoking Story

Eminem and 2 Chainz have just dropped a new track, “Kyrie & Luka,” which blends rap and basketball vibes, featuring DJ Premier on the beat. The song samples Eric B….

Queen Quadri
A split image of Eminem performing onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on the left and 2 Chainz of Team Bonds in the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Oakland Arena on the right.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson/Stringer via Getty Images

Eminem and 2 Chainz have just dropped a new track, "Kyrie & Luka," which blends rap and basketball vibes, featuring DJ Premier on the beat. The song samples Eric B. & Rakim's 1987 hit "Move the Crowd."

In his appearance on Club Shay Shay, 2 Chainz shared a funny behind-the-scenes story on how he was banned from smoking wood around Eminem during the production. "When I did work with Eminem, I couldn't smoke in there. It was kinda funny. It was his people, not Eminem, Eminem was somewhere writing but his people are just so concerned with him, they put the speakers outside so I could listen to the beat," he expressed.

The lyrics from their collaboration are full of basketball shoutouts to NBA stars. 2 Chainz spits lines like "Things are goin' left like Julius Randle/ I got this sh*t lit, no need for a candle" and "Just like Kyrie, I got this shit handled."

This is the second time these rap icons have worked together, following their work on the "Chloraseptic" remix. You can find "Kyrie & Luka" featured on the album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce): Expanded Mourner's Edition.

There was another funny moment when Eminem's team tried to stop him from entering the studio booth during 2 Chainz's smoke break. "Em looks like 'sit the fuck down, what do you think I'm about to do?' I remember them tripping on him and he was not tripping at all," 2 Chainz recalled.

2 Chainz has been on a roll, pushing music out back to back this year. After cutting ties with Def Jam Records, he dropped Life is Beautiful with Larry June and The Alchemist. He's also working on another new project with Statik Selektah, featuring Lil Wayne, Mary J. Blige, and CeeLo Green, which is set to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Eminem is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Marshall Mathers LP with a special edition release that features live VMAs cuts of "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am."

2 CHAINZEminem
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Music Producer Rick Rubin Praises Eminem as the Most Obsessive Artist He’s Worked With
MusicMusic Producer Rick Rubin Praises Eminem as the Most Obsessive Artist He’s Worked WithQueen Quadri
Ab-Soul Drops Instagram Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$ and DJ Akademiks
MusicAb-Soul Drops Instagram Diss Track Going After Joey Bada$$ and DJ AkademiksQueen Quadri
Post Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAs
MusicPost Malone and Beyoncé Grab Top Country Awards at 2025 AMAsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect