Krispy Kreme Offers Free Doughnuts To The Class of 2025
Krispy Kreme is offering The Class of 2025 a sweet graduation gift.
High school and college seniors a "Dough-ploma" that entitles them to a dozen free Original Glazed Doughnuts for a year, once per month between June 2025 and May 2026. In addition to that, K-12 students can get up to six free doughnuts for each A they earn on their report card at participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the summer.
Krispy Kreme isn't the only retailer offering graduation goodies. Check out more freebies below...
- Bonefish Grill is offering a $10 bonus whenever a $50 gift card (redeemable from June 23 to Aug. 24) is purchased.
- Toyota offers a $500 rebate to recent or soon-to-be grads who finance or lease through a dealer.
- Insomnia Cookies is allowing graduates to enjoy one free classic cookie when you buy a classic cookie from now until June 30 when you wear your cap and gown to the store.
- Applebee’s
- Spend $50 on an Applebee’s gift card to get an extra $10 bonus for free.
- Buy a $25 Moe’s Southwest Grill gift card to get a free $5 gift card.
- Buy $50 in Outback Steakhouse gift cards to receive a $10 bonus gift card
- Snag a free entree at P.F. Chang’s with a reservation of four or more. Just wear your cap and gown or bring in your diploma.
- Wear a cap and gown to your meal at TGI Fridays and get a free appetizer or dessert with any entree purchase! You can also use the promo code GRAD24 when ordering online to get 25% off party platters.
- Red Lobster is giving away extra bonuses. For every $50 spent on gift cards, Red Lobster is giving away a $10 bonus coupon, eligible on purchases of $40 or more.
- Throw a party for the lucky graduate and spend $300 with Schlotzsky's Deli Catering to receive a $25 reward.
