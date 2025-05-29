XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD Song Coming Out May 30, Fortnite Creating Special Event

A new version of XXXTentacion's "whoa (mind in awe)" featuring Juice WRLD is dropping tomorrow. Fortnite plans to honor their legacy and mark this release by introducing a special in-game event that will feature four of XXXTentacion's tracks in their game.

According to a press release shared on Hypebeast, "X left the original record with an open verse that Juice WRLD ended up recording over in December 2018."

The song originally comes from X's 2018 SKINS album. The lyrics speak to inner struggles and mental battles and holding on to hope, with lines like: "Won't look back on my mind/ Won't let bad out my shine/ Won't let you cloud my mind/ Won't let you cloud my mind/ All my days, I was cryin'/ All my lows, all my highs/ Told my Mom, 'I'm gon' shine'/Told my love, 'I'm gon'.'"

Epic Games is collaborating with JOGO Studios to bring four of X's songs into Fortnite's world, including his hit "Look at Me!". Starting May 31, players can jump into a special event in the Super Red vs. Blue Island zone.

With this release, fans got to see some new footage showing the artist's roots in Jamaica and his passion for soccer on his Instagram. It's also the first time he and Juice WRLD appear on the same song.

X's six-year-old son, Gekyume, shared thoughts about his father this April in an Instagram Reel by Brandon Sloane. When asked if he had a message for his dad, he said, "That I love him," while visiting the store.

A couple of years back, Gekyume got a diamond chain with his dad's face on it. His grandmother even shared a sweet moment of him sleeping with it, writing, "Daddy is with you always my love."