Jamie Foxx, Kirk Franklin & More To Be Honored At The BET Awards

Jamie Foxx at the “Creed III" European Premiere – Arrivals

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England.

(Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The biggest night in the culture is right around the corner. I'm talking about the 2025 BET Awards.

BET Network announced that Ultimate Icon Awards will be presented to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin at the upcoming ceremony. The recipients will be recognized for their "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, and community impact." Carey, Franklin, and Snoop Dogg are also set to hit the stage.

Previous recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award include Janet Jackson, Deborah L. Lee, and Tyler Perry.

Kendrick Lamar leads the BET Award nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla with six nominations each.

The BET Awards will be broadcast live on June 9th at 8pm on BET.

