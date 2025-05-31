This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: May 31

May 31 remains significant in hip-hop and R&B history. Nas released a massive hit and Cardi B achieved platinum status with a new song. Read on to discover more noteworthy moments from May 31 in hip-hop and R&B history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

May 31 was a day that both new and veteran artists delivered chart-topping hits and achieved various milestones:

1994 : Beastie Boys released their classic album III Communication. The album peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 charts. It also reached No. 2 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

: Beastie Boys released their classic album III Communication. The album peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 charts. It also reached No. 2 on the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 1994 : Nas released "The World Is Yours." The song peaked among the top 30 on the U.S. Hot Rap Songs chart.

: Nas released "The World Is Yours." The song peaked among the top 30 on the U.S. Hot Rap Songs chart. 2003 : "21 Questions" by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg topped the charts, starting a four-week run at the top.

: "21 Questions" by 50 Cent featuring Nate Dogg topped the charts, starting a four-week run at the top. 2019 : Cardi B released the hit single "Press." Certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the song peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

: Cardi B released the hit single "Press." Certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the song peaked at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. 2024 : Rapper Eminem dropped the lead single "Houdini" from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady. The hit topped the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

: Rapper Eminem dropped the lead single "Houdini" from his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady. The hit topped the U.S. Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. 2024 : Rita Ora unveiled her new single "Ask & You Shall Receive." The standalone single was not part of any studio album and peaked at No. 47 on the Official U.K. Charts.

: Rita Ora unveiled her new single "Ask & You Shall Receive." The standalone single was not part of any studio album and peaked at No. 47 on the Official U.K. Charts. 2024: Rap sensation Shaboozey dropped his third studio album, Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going. Certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, the album peaked at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts.

Cultural Milestones

This date saw several iconic hip-hop and R&B artists reach various cultural milestones:

2014 : Michael Jackson became the first artist to have top 10 hits in five decades in a row on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His song "Love Never Felt So Good" reached the No. 9 spot on the Hot 100 charts.

: Michael Jackson became the first artist to have top 10 hits in five decades in a row on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His song "Love Never Felt So Good" reached the No. 9 spot on the Hot 100 charts. 2016: Alicia Keys announced she would no longer wear makeup as part of the #nomakeup movement. Her decision has inspired other celebrities to go makeup-free as well, inspiring a broader conversation about beauty and self-acceptance.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On this date, celebrated artists graced the stage to deliver unforgettable live performances:

2022 : Birmingham City in the U.K. hosted the B-Side Hip-Hop Festival. The music extravaganza brought together iconic hip-hop artists to showcase the four pillars of hip-hop, from MC'ing and DJ'ing to breakin' and graffiti.

: Birmingham City in the U.K. hosted the B-Side Hip-Hop Festival. The music extravaganza brought together iconic hip-hop artists to showcase the four pillars of hip-hop, from MC'ing and DJ'ing to breakin' and graffiti. 2023: Musiq Soulchild and Ja Rule delivered memorable performances at the VIBES concert at Sony Hall in New York City.

Industry Changes and Challenges

May 31 is also linked with industry changes and some sad events:

1985 : The Parents Music Resource Center sent a letter to The Recording Industry Association of America requesting a rating system for concerts and albums.

: The Parents Music Resource Center sent a letter to The Recording Industry Association of America requesting a rating system for concerts and albums. 1998 : Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls announced that she would be leaving the pop and R&B group because of differences between them. She released an official statement confirming the same.

: Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls announced that she would be leaving the pop and R&B group because of differences between them. She released an official statement confirming the same. 2021: Underground rapper Lil Loaded tragically died by suicide through a gunshot wound to the head.