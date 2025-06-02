Drake Sets Music Industry Record with 10 Diamond Singles

The music world saw a new milestone when Drake hit 10 RIAA Diamond-certified singles. His tracks "Hold On, We're Going Home" and "Best I Ever Had" officially hit the 10 million sales mark on May 28.

"Drake has the most RIAA Diamond Certifications of any artist, ever," the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) posted on social media.

This makes him the artist with the most RIAA Diamond singles ever, putting him ahead of Post Malone and Garth Brooks, who each have nine. Brooks got his through albums, while Post Malone earned his with singles. But now, Drake is in a league of his own.

Some of his solo Diamond hits include "God's Plan," "One Dance," and "Hotline Bling. His collabs also helped him score some. He collaborated with Travis Scott on "SICKO MODE," joined Future for "Life Is Good," made waves with Rihanna's "Work," backed Lil Wayne and Future on "Love Me," and earned another Diamond with Chris Brown's "No Guidance."

Fans online had a lot to say in RIIA's comment section after the post. "You just simply can't say anything bad about this. N****s staring greatness in the face," wrote one fan. Another shot back with "Looks like the 20v1 didn't work out!" referencing his clash with Kendrick Lamar.

But Drake isn't stopping with the hits. "Nice for What" currently sits at 9X Platinum, just shy of that gleaming Diamond mark. A potential 11th track is already on deck.

Meanwhile, he's releasing new tracks while his old ones continue to climb. His collaborative project with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was released on streaming platforms in February. Two songs from the album are still on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Nokia" at 12 and "Somebody Loves Me" at 77.