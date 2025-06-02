ContestsEvents
Free Outdoor Movies in Uptown Charlotte Launches This Month

It’s warm out and Charlotte is the place to be! Starting in June, spend your Friday nights in Uptown Charlotte for a free movie in the park. That’s right, enjoy…

Randi Moultrie

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline at twilight – Getty Images Stock Photo

It's warm out and Charlotte is the place to be! Starting in June, spend your Friday nights in Uptown Charlotte for a free movie in the park. That's right, enjoy the movies outdoors, and it's all for FREE!

WCCB Charlotte reports that Movies in the Park kicks off this month, bringing free outdoor movies to Fourth Ward Park every Friday evening. Bring the entire family, all of your friends, or your significant other to enjoy classic films in the city. There will be local food trucks for food options for everyone to enjoy.

People of all ages are welcome as the movie night will cater to a range of ages. The event is hosted in partnership with Charlotte Parks & Recreation. This series will help bring people together and enjoy summer outside in Uptown.

“We’re excited to launch this new series as a way to bring neighbors together and celebrate summer in the city,” said Robert Krumbine, Chief Creative Officer at Charlotte Center City Partners, to WCCB. “Whether you’re bringing the whole family or meeting up with friends, Movies in the Park offers something for everyone.”

Guests should bring chairs, blankets, snacks, and whatever else they may want to have with them. There will be restrooms available for guests as well.

But what movies will be played? See the list below. Every Friday throughout June, head to Fourth Ward Park at 7:30 pm to enjoy a night of fun.

Free popcorn for the first 100 guests, so get there on time!

Movie Lineup:

  • June 6 – The Greatest Showman (PG)
  • June 13 – Mrs. Doubtfire (PG-13)
  • June 20 – Night at the Museum (PG)
  • June 27 – The Princess Bride (PG)
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
