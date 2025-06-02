Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away At 70
Condolences to Rihanna and her family. Her father Ronald Fenty passed away on May 31st in Los Angeles after battling an illness. Rihanna and Ronald had a tumultuous relationship but…
Condolences to Rihanna and her family. Her father Ronald Fenty passed away on May 31st in Los Angeles after battling an illness.
Rihanna and Ronald had a tumultuous relationship but eventually reconciled after being estranged for a long period of time. In February 2023, Ronald expressed excitement about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting another child. Ronald had three children with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite – Rihanna, Rajad, and Rorrey. The couple split in 2002 as Rihanna's career was taking off.
Ronald Fenty was 70 years old at the time of his passing. RIP
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.