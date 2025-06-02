ContestsEvents
Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty, Passes Away At 70

Condolences to Rihanna and her family.  Her father Ronald Fenty passed away on May 31st in Los Angeles after battling an illness.  Rihanna and Ronald had a tumultuous relationship but…

Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row's 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Condolences to Rihanna and her family.  Her father Ronald Fenty passed away on May 31st in Los Angeles after battling an illness. 

Rihanna and Ronald had a tumultuous relationship but eventually reconciled after being estranged for a long period of time.  In February 2023, Ronald expressed excitement about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky expecting another child.  Ronald had three children with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite – Rihanna, Rajad, and Rorrey. The couple split in 2002 as Rihanna's career was taking off. 

Ronald Fenty was 70 years old at the time of his passing. RIP

