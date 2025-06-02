‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Revealed
The holidays are going to be filled with 'Stranger Things' and I can't wait!
Netlfix announced that the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" will be released in three installments around major holidays. Volume One will be released on November 26, Volume Two on Christmas, and The Finale on New Year's Eve. The episodes will be available worldwide simultaneously at 8 pm.
The fifth season picks up in the fall of 1987 united by a goal to find and kill Vecna. The final season's plot involves a government military quarantine, intensified hunt for Eleven, and a looming final battle against a powerful darkness.
Check out the 1st trailer for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" below.