‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Release Date Revealed

Ms. Jessica
David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson

David Harbour, Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The holidays are going to be filled with 'Stranger Things' and I can't wait!

Netlfix announced that the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" will be released in three installments around major holidays. Volume One will be released on November 26, Volume Two on Christmas, and The Finale on New Year's Eve. The episodes will be available worldwide simultaneously at 8 pm.

The fifth season picks up in the fall of 1987 united by a goal to find and kill Vecna. The final season's plot involves a government military quarantine, intensified hunt for Eleven, and a looming final battle against a powerful darkness.

Stranger Things castNetflix

Check out the 1st trailer for the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" below.

Ms. JessicaAuthor
Affectionately known as “The Girl Next Door”, her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show “After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show “The Morning Maddhouse” on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her “Nosey Neighbor News”, candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
