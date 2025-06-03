Blogger Milagro Gramz Loses Second Lawyer in Megan Thee Stallion Defamation Case

In a swift turn of events, Milagro Gramz finds herself without legal counsel again. The blogger faces a defamation suit from rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Florida's Southern District court.

Her attorney, Michael Hayden, from Unite the People Inc., filed to withdraw from the case. "Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc. and [Milagro Gramz], making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel," wrote Hayden in the court filing shared in AllHipHop.

The court granted Hayden's request to step down. This comes shortly after her previous attorney, Michael A. Pancier, also quit, citing both unpaid fees and client disagreements as reasons for dropping the case.

Filed last October, the lawsuit from Megan Thee Stallion claims Gramz spread false information about her. The accusations point to made-up stories about perjury, her mental health issues, and altered video content.

When the blogger tried to dismiss the case, Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga struck it down. The judge stated that standard press protections didn't apply since Gramz's work fell short of basic journalism standards.

Unite the People Inc., running with just two criminal attorneys, said they couldn't afford to continue working on the case without the risk of possible collapse. Their court filing stated: "Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin)."

The court extended Gramz's deadline to find a new lawyer to represent her. So, she started a GiveSendGo fundraiser titled "Save New Media," asking for contributions to meet a $100,000 target for legal costs, describing her situation as a fight for independent voices.