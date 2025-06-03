Popeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps
Popeyes is introducing a new menu item just in time for the summer! The “generously sized” Chicken Wraps feature a hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and…
Popeyes is introducing a new menu item just in time for the summer!
The "generously sized" Chicken Wraps feature a hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and a choice of classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread, all wrapped in a tortilla inspired by the chain's signature biscuits. The Chicken Wraps are priced at $3.99 and are available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.
Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of culinary innovation at Popeyes, stated that the goal was to create a Chicken Wrap that was "undeniably Popeyes" and that infusing the flavors from their famous biscuit into the wraps was the perfect way to ensure their signature flavors shined through.
Popeyes is also launching a new beverage lineup that includes Blueberry Lemonade and teas, following the release of Pickle Lemonade in April. The new beverages include Chilled or Frozen Blueberry Lemonade, Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea, and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.