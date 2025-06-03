ContestsEvents
Popeyes Introduces New Chicken Wraps

Popeyes is introducing a new menu item just in time for the summer! The "generously sized" Chicken Wraps feature a hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and…

Ms. Jessica

Popeyes is introducing a new menu item just in time for the summer!

The "generously sized" Chicken Wraps feature a hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese, pickles, and a choice of classic, spicy, or honey mustard spread, all wrapped in a tortilla inspired by the chain's signature biscuits.  The Chicken Wraps are priced at $3.99 and are available at participating Popeyes locations nationwide for a limited time, while supplies last.

Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of culinary innovation at Popeyes, stated that the goal was to create a Chicken Wrap that was "undeniably Popeyes" and that infusing the flavors from their famous biscuit into the wraps was the perfect way to ensure their signature flavors shined through.

Popeyes is also launching a new beverage lineup that includes Blueberry Lemonade and teas, following the release of Pickle Lemonade in April. The new beverages include Chilled or Frozen Blueberry Lemonade, Blueberry Cane Sweet Tea, and Blueberry Unsweet Tea.

Ms. Jessica
Affectionately known as "The Girl Next Door", her high energy, passion, and a bubbly voice comes through every time she touches a microphone. As the host of the top-rated radio show "After Vibez with Ms. Jessica and co-host of the award-winning radio morning show "The Morning Maddhouse" on Power 98, Ms. Jessica captivates listeners daily with her "Nosey Neighbor News", candid conversations, and entertaining antics with the biggest celebrities. Catch up with Ms. Jessica online as she writes about all of your favorite entertainment topics and deep dives into the world of fast food restaurants.
