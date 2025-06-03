TikTok Review Triples Business at North Carolina Soul Food Restaurant

After a visit from food critic Keith Lee, JJ's Mama's Soul Food saw its daily customers jump from 100 to 300. The small Lexington eatery now buzzes with activity as orders pour in.

"When he was here, I was so filled with joy, I thought I was gonna cry. But I couldn't cry because I was just so happy," said owner Tyleata Jones to WFMY News 2.

Lee, who tastes his way through local spots nationwide, scored the cooking at 8 out of 10. His TikTok clip praised the zingy mix of hot honey and vinegar that made the dishes stand out.

Starting with just $800 in 2020, Jones worked two jobs until she saved $5,000. "Every piece I just took and gave, took and gave," she said. Her grit paid off.

The kitchen magic comes from a mix of old and new. While her grandmothers shared treasured family dishes, Jones added skills from her time at culinary school.

"Both of my grandmothers, they were cookers, and then I went to school for culinary. I took what they taught me, added my own twist," Jones said.

Named for her son JJ, the spot means much more than business to Jones. "I loved putting the love in it. It was my way of showing whoever was eating that I loved you," she shared.