Mecklenburg County Jail Opens Music Studio for Inmates
Mecklenburg County is launching a new program to give inmates a chance to express themselves. While serving time, inmates will be able to use a new soundproof music studio that was unveiled on Tuesday, June 3.
Queen City News reports that Sheriff Gary McFadden believes that creating music is important. “We want to provide an opportunity for our men and women to experience things that they have never experienced before and give them an opportunity to express themselves,” said Sheriff McFadden to QC News.
The facility was funded by a donation from the Tim Bergling Foundation. Inmates can use the studio to express themselves, create music, and also be able to do something better with their time locked up.
Sheriff McFadden states that this can be part of the rehabilitation process for inmates. Inmates can enjoy the studio while in jail, before conviction.