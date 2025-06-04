Two Charlotte Pizza Joints Make National Headlines as City’s Pizza Scene Grows

Hot pizza is removing from hot slove where it was baked. Cook using special shovel to removing them. This restaurant have special wood-fired oven. – Getty Images Stock Photo

Bird Pizzeria and Pizza Baby West shot to fame on major national lists. Bird caught the eye of The New York Times, while Pizza Baby West clinched spot 43 among America's finest.

Downtown got spicier when King of Fire Pizza planted roots there. Their kitchen whips up wild creations: Think sweet-meets-savory Honey Pie 2.0 and the bold Cal Italia.

After years away, Zepeddie's brought its New York slices back to town, stirring up '90s nostalgia. This no-frills spot dishes out hefty pies plus quick bites, like subs and fresh greens.

Since '79, House of Pizza stands tall as a city fixture. Their kitchen mixes up Italian classics with Greek twists and Philly-style sandwiches that keep folks coming back.

Charlotte's pizza world keeps shifting. Fresh spots spring up as others bow out. The old guard holds strong, keeping their faithful customers happy.

Pizza Baby West's spot at number 43 turned heads nationwide. They earned this rank from experts who rate pizza joints from Italy to across the globe.

The city's pizza makers stay sharp. Some stick to time-tested methods, while others push boundaries with bold new tastes. Diners win big with more picks than ever.