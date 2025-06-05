Adult Care Center Plans To Grow Through UNC Charlotte Partnership

Plans are underway to boost senior services at the University Adult Care Center through new ties with UNC Charlotte's nursing and music departments, plus the Botanical Gardens. The push comes as Charlotte's older population is set to rise 79% within seven years.

"We would like to create a partnership with UNC Charlotte that allows us to provide a practical, real-world space for students to engage with and interact with our participant population," said Chigozie David Stephens to Niner Times.

Since 1996, the center has offered daily care. Fees run $60 to $80 per day based on needs. Staff watch over guests, serve food, and run activities from early morning until evening.

A new greenhouse will soon host plant therapy sessions. Research points to clear benefits: gardening cuts stress, steadies heart rates, and builds strength in older adults.

The bond with UNC Charlotte spans a decade through hands-on training for students studying aging care. This link has led two graduates to join the center's team.

"We treat each person with dignity and respect. We believe that people are capable of making progress at any age," said Stephens. Six key rules guide their work, mixing quality care with smart money choices.

The story began with Ruby Kumar, a former nurse who saw gaps in local elder care. Now the non-profit helps seniors stay active, healthy, and mobile throughout Charlotte.

A client review from Ashina Hicks praised the staff's dedication: "They were a beacon of light and hope when I had no consistent help for my mom's care so I could go back to work."