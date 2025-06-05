Brandy Announces Fall 2025 Memoir and Third Cinderella Role

Music star Brandy will share her story in a new memoir set to be released on October 7. She's also stepping back into her iconic role as Cinderella again in Disney's upcoming movie, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, marking her third time in the glass slippers.

She shared news about her book on her Instagram. "From singing in church as a little girl in McComb, Mississippi, touring across the world, starring as Moesha, and becoming the first Black Cinderella — I've experienced unforgettable highs. But what you didn't see were the struggles behind the scenes, the trials that tested my spirit and shaped the woman I am today," she wrote in her caption.

Her music has reached millions worldwide, with Warner Music Japan counting over 15 million albums sold. She struck gold twice on the Billboard Hot 100. Her duet with Monica, "The Boy Is Mine," stayed at the top for 13 straight weeks in 1998, becoming the best-selling single in the US that year. Another hit, "Have You Ever?" also shot to number one on the chart.

Fellow artist Jazmine Sullivan has also praised her, stating, "Brandy is the top influence to all R&B female artists," as reported by Yahoo Entertainment.

Her TV break came in 1993 with the ABC sitcom Thea. Soon after, she won hearts for her lead role in Moesha, which aired for six strong seasons. The show earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Youth Actor/Actress in 1997.

When she first stepped into Cinderella's shoes in 1997, 60 million viewers tuned in to ABC. Several critics praised her performance, including The New York Times's Caryn James, who wrote: "As Cinderella, the surprisingly self-assured Brandy is an island of subtlety in a sea of broad. A magical sort of charisma enfolds her, and her voice is more than up to the task."

In recent years, the award-winning actress and singer has kept busy. You might have caught her in Disney Channel's Descendants: The Rise of Red or Netflix's holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever! She also scared audiences in the thriller Front Room last year.