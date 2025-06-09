Chris Brown Kicks Off Breezy Bowl, 50+ Song Setlist Revealed
Chris Brown has officially kicked off his Breezy Bowl World Tour, and fans are sharing all the details of opening night. Fresh off a legal showdown, Brown kicked off the…
Chris Brown has officially kicked off his Breezy Bowl World Tour, and fans are sharing all the details of opening night. Fresh off a legal showdown, Brown kicked off the anniversary tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, June 8.
Clips from opening night quickly went viral with surprises, a sneak peek into the tour set up, plus the first round of the setlist was shared across socials. Brown performed classics from the early 2000s and even did a special moment to pay tribute to Michael Jackson.
Brown will be in Europe for the next month before bringing the tour to North America, starting in Miami on July 30. Clips from the opening weekend have been trending on social media, with fans giving their reaction to Brown's performance.
"Chris Brown is the perfect example on why you should NEVER give up. No matter the obstacle #BreezyBowlXX," wrote @BMacseain.
"OHHH THAT STANCE. MICHAEL WOULD BE SO PROUD," wrote @TrynaideeW.
One video that has gained tons of traction is the first setlist of Breezy Bowl. So, what songs can you expect to see Brown to perform at Breezy Bowl? Check out the 50-song setlist below and prepare for a great show! Get tickets here for a show in your city.
Breezy Bowl Setlist
- Run It
- Gimme That
- Party
- Love More
- Ayo
- Go Girlfriend
- Heat
- New Flame
- Yo (Excuse Me)
- Yeah 3x
- Five More Hours
- Iffy
- I Can Transform Ya
- Angle Numbers/Ten Toes
- Grass Ain't Greener
- Liquor
- Dueces
- I Wanna Be
- Ain't No Way
- She Ain't You
- Say Goodbye
- Residuals
- Don't Judge Me
- Till the Wheels Fall Off
- X
- Wall to Wall
- Take You Down
- Back to Sleep
- 2012
- Ya Man Ain't Me
- With You
- Indigo
- Kiss Kiss
- Look At Me Now
- Beautiful People
- Privacy
- No BS
- Emerald/Burgundy
- Feel Something
- Hope You Do
- Sweet Love
- Under the Influence
- I Love U
- Freaky Friday
- Biggest Fan
- Take My Time
- Loyal
- Poppin
- Fine China
- Don't Wake Me Up
- Turn Up the Music
- Call Me Every Day
- Sensational
- Go Crazy
- No Guidance
- Crawl
- No Air
- Forever