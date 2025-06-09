Chris Brown Kicks Off Breezy Bowl, 50+ Song Setlist Revealed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 03: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Chris Brown has officially kicked off his Breezy Bowl World Tour, and fans are sharing all the details of opening night. Fresh off a legal showdown, Brown kicked off the anniversary tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, June 8.

Clips from opening night quickly went viral with surprises, a sneak peek into the tour set up, plus the first round of the setlist was shared across socials. Brown performed classics from the early 2000s and even did a special moment to pay tribute to Michael Jackson.

Brown will be in Europe for the next month before bringing the tour to North America, starting in Miami on July 30. Clips from the opening weekend have been trending on social media, with fans giving their reaction to Brown's performance.

"Chris Brown is the perfect example on why you should NEVER give up. No matter the obstacle #BreezyBowlXX," wrote @BMacseain.

"OHHH THAT STANCE. MICHAEL WOULD BE SO PROUD," wrote @TrynaideeW.

One video that has gained tons of traction is the first setlist of Breezy Bowl. So, what songs can you expect to see Brown to perform at Breezy Bowl? Check out the 50-song setlist below and prepare for a great show! Get tickets here for a show in your city.

Breezy Bowl Setlist