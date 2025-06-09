Chris Brown Kicks Off Breezy Bowl, 50+ Song Setlist Revealed

ContestsEvents
Chris Brown has officially kicked off his Breezy Bowl World Tour, and fans are sharing all the details of opening night. Fresh off a legal showdown, Brown kicked off the…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 03: Chris Brown performs during The 11:11 Tour at T-Mobile Arena on August 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Chris Brown has officially kicked off his Breezy Bowl World Tour, and fans are sharing all the details of opening night. Fresh off a legal showdown, Brown kicked off the anniversary tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Sunday, June 8.

Clips from opening night quickly went viral with surprises, a sneak peek into the tour set up, plus the first round of the setlist was shared across socials. Brown performed classics from the early 2000s and even did a special moment to pay tribute to Michael Jackson.

Brown will be in Europe for the next month before bringing the tour to North America, starting in Miami on July 30. Clips from the opening weekend have been trending on social media, with fans giving their reaction to Brown's performance.

"Chris Brown is the perfect example on why you should NEVER give up. No matter the obstacle #BreezyBowlXX," wrote @BMacseain.

"OHHH THAT STANCE. MICHAEL WOULD BE SO PROUD," wrote @TrynaideeW.

One video that has gained tons of traction is the first setlist of Breezy Bowl. So, what songs can you expect to see Brown to perform at Breezy Bowl? Check out the 50-song setlist below and prepare for a great show! Get tickets here for a show in your city.

Breezy Bowl Setlist

  1. Run It
  2. Gimme That
  3. Party
  4. Love More
  5. Ayo
  6. Go Girlfriend
  7. Heat
  8. New Flame
  9. Yo (Excuse Me)
  10. Yeah 3x
  11. Five More Hours
  12. Iffy
  13. I Can Transform Ya
  14. Angle Numbers/Ten Toes
  15. Grass Ain't Greener
  16. Liquor
  17. Dueces
  18. I Wanna Be
  19. Ain't No Way
  20. She Ain't You
  21. Say Goodbye
  22. Residuals
  23. Don't Judge Me
  24. Till the Wheels Fall Off
  25. X
  26. Wall to Wall
  27. Take You Down
  28. Back to Sleep
  29. 2012
  30. Ya Man Ain't Me
  31. With You
  32. Indigo
  33. Kiss Kiss
  34. Look At Me Now
  35. Beautiful People
  36. Privacy
  37. No BS
  38. Emerald/Burgundy
  39. Feel Something
  40. Hope You Do
  41. Sweet Love
  42. Under the Influence
  43. I Love U
  44. Freaky Friday
  45. Biggest Fan
  46. Take My Time
  47. Loyal
  48. Poppin
  49. Fine China
  50. Don't Wake Me Up
  51. Turn Up the Music
  52. Call Me Every Day
  53. Sensational
  54. Go Crazy
  55. No Guidance
  56. Crawl
  57. No Air
  58. Forever
