Teyana Taylor Breaks Five-Year Music Hiatus with New Single and Album Announcement

Teyana Taylor is back! After five years away from music, the singer burst back into the spotlight with a powerful new single, "Long Time," released through Def Jam Recordings on June 4. The song kicks off her upcoming album Escape Room, scheduled for release later this August.

Director Paul Thomas Anderson created a mesmerizing music video for "Long Time." His visual piece follows a dark narrative where Taylor holds LaKeith Stanfield captive in a world consumed by chaos.

The gripping video features Aaron Pierre playing a police officer who discovers what appears to be Taylor's dead body. This chilling moment sets the tone for the album's blend of darkness and intense emotion.

This time, Teyana is taking complete creative control over the project. Her production company, The Aunties, brings together female collaborators who oversee every element of the album's visual direction.

Her latest album before her music hiatus, The Album, landed Taylor in Billboard's top 10 in 2020. She debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and rose to the top spot on the R&B Albums chart. Not long after, she took a break from music, pointing to issues with her record label.

But Teyana has been doing this for a while. Her musical journey began at the young age of 15 when she worked behind the scenes as a choreographer for celebrities. Since then, she's released three albums: VII in 2014, K.T.S.E. in 2018, and The Album in 2020.

While on her music hiatus, the 34-year-old star focused on her acting career. Her most recent project is currently airing on Netflix. You can watch her play Detective Raymond in Tyler Perry's Straw alongside actors Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, and Rockmond Dunbar.

As the media covered her separation from NBA player Iman Shumpert, rumors circulated about her new relationship as she was spotted with Pierre throughout the album's development.

Teyana also posted new pictures celebrating the Mufasa: The Lion King actor's birthday on her Instagram with the caption, "Cheers to Thirty-WON & many more wins around the sun. H"AP"PY BIRTHDAY Woody." He commented, "Now and always. Thank you, Tey," sending fans into a frenzy with more speculations than ever about their relationship.