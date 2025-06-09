This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 9
June 9 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B history for numerous reasons. This day has hosted many crucial moments with wide-ranging implications across these genres and popular music in general. One beloved industry…
June 9 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B history for numerous reasons. This day has hosted many crucial moments with wide-ranging implications across these genres and popular music in general. One beloved industry figure commemorating their birthday on June 9 is the American rapper and singer Pryce Watkins, born in 1998. He was a member of the R&B trio History in the Making, known for hits such as “T.G.I.F” and “Walk Away.” He was also a solo performer, releasing his debut album, Neverland, in 2021.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 9 has witnessed several outstanding achievements and the release of many charting hip-hop and R&B albums and singles, including:
- 1988: American R&B quintet New Edition dropped “If It Isn't Love,” the lead single from their fifth album, Heart Break. It was the most successful song on the album, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1989: American rap phenom LL Cool J released his third album, Walking with a Panther. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 1990: American rapper MC Hammer's third album, Please Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em, topped the Billboard 200 four months after its release. It became the third rap album to reach No. 1. Beastie Boys' Licensed to Ill and Tone Lōc's Lōc-ed After Dark topped the chart in 1987 and 1989, respectively.
- 2007: Barbadian-born music icon Rihanna's hit single “Umbrella” featuring American rapper Jay-Z reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seven consecutive weeks at the top of the chart.
- 2009: American rapper Mos Def released his fourth album, The Ecstatic. It debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2017: American R&B singer SZA released her debut album, Ctrl. The record entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and reached No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The hip-hop and R&B genres have faced significant upheavals on June 9 over the years, such as:
- 1994: American rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes from the GRAMMY Award-winning R&B girl group TLC allegedly burned down her boyfriend's house following an argument. The star, who was dating the Atlanta Falcons football star Andre Rison at the time, was reportedly angry with him for getting himself new pairs of sneakers without getting her any. She was charged with felony arson but released after posting a $75,000 bail.
- 2015: American rapper The Game surrendered to police after a video surfaced showing him punching an off-duty police officer during a game of basketball at the Hollywood High School gym. He was released after posting a $50,000 bail.
June 9 is a memorable date for hip-hop and R&B fans. On this day, many legendary albums and songs were released, two acclaimed artists struck big on the charts, and two musical icons got into legal trouble for poorly thought-out actions.