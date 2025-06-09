This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 9

June 9 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B history for numerous reasons. This day has hosted many crucial moments with wide-ranging implications across these genres and popular music in general. One beloved industry figure commemorating their birthday on June 9 is the American rapper and singer Pryce Watkins, born in 1998. He was a member of the R&B trio History in the Making, known for hits such as “T.G.I.F” and “Walk Away.” He was also a solo performer, releasing his debut album, Neverland, in 2021.