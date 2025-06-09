Young Thug Ships Live Tarantulas to Media for New Album ‘UY SCUTI’ Drop

In a wild twist, tarantulas crawled their way into media mailboxes as part of Young Thug's latest album promotion. The spiders, sent to select press outlets and fans, mark the start of hype for UY SCUTI, set to release next summer.

Each spider sits in an eight-sided case, tucked inside a black box with natural decor. A note tucked into the packages reads, "Take care of me until we reach UY SCUTI" - a message now spreading across social platforms.

The arachnid stunt all connects back to the artist's King Spider persona, a theme he leaned into after his work with Metro Boomin on "Metro Spider." The care guide even comes with instructions on how to feed their eight-legged guests one cricket every two weeks and keep fresh water in it.

His comeback single, "Money on Money," featuring Future, is his first release since his jail stint. Sharp-eared fans catch hints from his lyrics that allude to former allies who cut deals and snitched during the YSL case.

"These f*ck n***as tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friends," he rapped during the hook of the song. "Brother, you a rat (My Brother)," he spat. Another line in the track went, "Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh."

When asked in an interview with HipHopDX to clarify his relationship with his YSL cohort, Gunna, Young Thug responded: "I know everybody wonders [what our relationship is like now]. I don't know."

While his album, UY SCUTI, is expected to drop around June 2025, there's no specific release date yet. A cryptic billboard carried the message: "UNIVERSE HAS BEEN TOO QUIET. UNTIL NOW" and "5 ?? 25," but May passed without any news.

The "Money on Money" music video is a reimagining of JAY-Z and Ye's "Otis." This marks his first major release since October 2024, when his guilty plea deal closed his YSL RICO chapter.