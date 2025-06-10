Kendrick Lamar & Doechii Win Big at The 2025 BET Awards

The 2025 BET Awards went down Monday evening (June 9, 2025) at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live.
Kevin Hart hosted and Kendrick Lamar and Doechii were big winners. Kendrick Lamar received 10 nominations, the most this year, and won five awards, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist and Album of the Year for "GNX." Doechii won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award and was nominated in six categories.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Doechii accepts Best Female Hip Hop Artist onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kendrick Lamar accepts Album of the Year for "GNX" onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
GloRilla won her first BET Award, the Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Award for her song, "Rain on Me." And Blue Ivy Carter reclaimed her title at the BET Awards, winning the Young Stars Award for the second year in a row. Other winners at the BET Awards 2025 included Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Denzel Washington, SZA, Future & Metro Boomin.
Check out pictures of your favorite celebs on the red carpet at the BET Awards below.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kerry Washington poses in the press room during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Crystal Renee Hayslett attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Erica Mena attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Davale Ellis attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Julissa Bermudez attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Russell Hornsby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Ashley Coco and DeRay Davis attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Chanté Moore attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: B. Simone attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Boris Kodjoe attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Muni Long attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Pinky Cole Hayes and Derrick Hayes attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) The Alchemist and Larry June attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Duane Martin and Ashley Marie Jones attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Warren G attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: LisaRaye McCoy attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Druski attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Durand Bernarr attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tamera Young attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: DomiNque Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Marques Houston attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Lonzo Ball and GELO attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Brandi Maxiell attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Mario attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Sandra Denton aka Pepa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Da Brat attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Erica Pinkett attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Drew Sidora attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: MC Lyte attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jacob Latimore attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Mýa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Honey Bxby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: T.I., Tiny Harris and Heiress Harris attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) David Banner and Kevin Hart attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Free attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Andra Day attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kirk Franklin attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jennifer Hudson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Giveon attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) DeVon Franklin and Maria Castillo attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kevin Gates attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jordan Chiles attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Vic Mensa attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Heaven Epps, Harmony Epps, 2 Chainz, and Kesha Ward attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Skilla Baby attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Speedy Morman attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tamar Braxton attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Spice attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lucky Daye attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Shamea Morton attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Brittany Renner attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tommy Davidson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) T.I. and Heiress Harris attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jharrel Jerome attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tyler Perry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kehlani attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Kash Doll and Za'Darius Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Skai Jackson attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Kyla Pratt attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Keyshia Cole attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Cory Hardrict attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Skyh Black and KJ Smith attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jordin Sparks attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tia Mowry attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Lil' Fizz, Omarion, J-Boog, and Raz-B of B2K attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: GloRilla attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Bow Wow attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: LeToya Luckett attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Cam Newton attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Ryan Destiny attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Da'Vinchi attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Tisha Campbell attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Saint JHN attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Jermaine Dupri attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Shaboozey attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Amerie attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Ashanti attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Riley Burruss and Kandi Burruss attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Busta Rhymes attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Eniko Hart and Kevin Hart attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains partial nudity.) Keke Palmer attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Ciara attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Leon Thomas attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
