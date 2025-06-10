Zicam & Orajel Swabs Recalled

ContestsEvents
Ms. Jessica
Boxes of Zicam cold remedy sit in the storeroom of a drugstore

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Check those medicine cabinets. There's an important recall that you need to know about.

The FDA announced that Church & Dwight Co. is recalling Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs due to potential contamination with a fungus.

The contaminated swabs pose a significant risk to consumers, including the potential for serious and life-threatening blood infections in users with compromised nasal mucosa. The FDA clarified that only the specified products are affected by the recall, and other Zicam and Orajel products are not impacted.

Consumers who have the recalled swabs are advised not to use them and should contact Church & Dwight Co. for a full refund by reaching out online or calling (800) 981-4710 during specified hours.

