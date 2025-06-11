ContestsEvents
Rico Nasty Sets Off on 27-City North American Tour This September

Starting at Chicago’s Riot Fest on September 19, rap powerhouse Rico Nasty will storm through North America until November 4. Her raw energy will shake up stages in 27 cities…

Rico Nasty performs onstage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Starting at Chicago's Riot Fest on September 19, rap powerhouse Rico Nasty will storm through North America until November 4. Her raw energy will shake up stages in 27 cities before wrapping up at LA's Fonda Theater.

Want in? You can buy your tickets on Friday, June 13 at 10 am. 

As Antimusic reports: "Always the rap world's biggest rock star, Rico Nasty is known for her own particular brand of rage-rap and for her outrageous on-stage, online, volume-up persona. But as she grew up, she started to feel trapped by the character she created."

Her latest album, LETHAL, dives deep into who Rico is at 27 as opposed to the trap-pop teen persona she created over 10 years ago. On this North American tour, she'll blast through music hotspots from Toronto's The Opera House to NYC's Irving Plaza. Los Angeles and Atlanta crowds will get their turn to wild out, too.

Rico Nasty is not just a stage dynamo. Between shows, she's also branching into acting. She'll join Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nicole Kidman in Apple TV+ and A24's new series Margo's Got Money Troubles as a recurring cast.

The tour route includes Seattle's Showbox SoDo, rocks Boston's House of Blues, and shakes Atlanta's Tabernacle. The final blast? LA's Fonda Theatre. After Chicago, she'll hit San Francisco's Portola Festival on September 21. The rest of that month? She'll stop in Portland, Salt Lake City, and Denver.

October brings wild nights to Milwaukee and Minneapolis before she tears up the East Coast. The month wraps with stops in Florida and Texas.

The grand finale kicks off at Pomona's Glass House on November 2, with one last explosive night in Los Angeles on November 4. Want to see Rico perform at least one of these shows? You can find more information on her tour schedule and get your tickets from her official tour page.

