SUPER CHIX Opens 4th Charlotte Location

SUPER CHIX has unveiled its fourth spot in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 4223 Providence Road. The opening brings their count to 39 stores across the U.S. Customers will find the new site at Strawberry Hill's shopping hub.

"Residents and businesses in the surrounding community, as well as travelers, have a new great choice for a fresh, superior-quality fast-casual lunch with healthy options, and dinner guests will discover a new quality eatery they can enjoy with family and friends," said Darryl Neider, CEO of SUPER CHIX, to Restaurantnews.com.

This marks the fifth opening of 2025, building on last year's eight new sites. More spots are in the works. Soon, diners in Tukwila, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Provo, Utah; and Alcoa, Tennessee, will get their first taste.

Fresh is the focus here. Staff bread chicken by hand for sandwiches and tenders. Each morning starts with slicing Idaho potatoes for fries. Guests mix and match at the sauce bar to create their perfect flavors.

Six fresh salads fill out the menu. Throughout the day, workers whip up batches of frozen custard. Not a single piece of frozen chicken enters these kitchens: it's all fresh.

The site runs under Deepen Patel, Todd Gallinek, Neesh Patel, and Luis Olmo-Guzman. Need to reach them? Call (704) 448-0623.

What sets this spot apart? Each dish starts cooking when ordered. No heat lamps. No waiting trays. Just fresh food made with care.