Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: June 13-June 15

Charlotte is set for a dynamic weekend filled with cultural celebrations, live music, and stand-up comedy. Highlights include the Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas and a high-energy show from Akeem Ali on "The Good Looking Tour." With events at The Amp, The Comedy Zone, and The Music Yard, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas

Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas — Celebrating the End of Slavery When: Thursday, June 12, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, June 13, 2025, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas, founded by Pape Ndiaye in 1997, is a four-day celebration honoring the end of slavery and the richness of African American history and culture. The festival features a unity march and parade, heritage performances, educational talks, craft workshops, and powerful drum circles. Events include a Youth Culture Camp, Main Festival Day, and a Gospel Fest on Closing Day.

Ian Edwards

Ian Edwards is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer known for his sharp, unfiltered humor and bold commentary on social issues. A regular guest on shows such as "The Joe Rogan Experience," "TigerBelly," and "Kill Tony," he also hosts "The Soccer Comic Rant" on the All Things Comedy network. His stand-up special "IanTalk: Ideas Not Worth Spreading," produced by Bill Burr, aired on Comedy Central. Edwards has contributed as a writer and producer on shows such as "Survival of the Thickest," "Crashing," "Black-ish," and "The Carmichael Show."

AKEEM ALI — "The Good Looking Tour"

Akeem Ali, known by his alter ego Keemy Casanova, is a genre-bending rapper from Jackson, Mississippi, who channels the smooth, funky flair of the 1970s. Bursting onto the scene with his viral hit “Keemy Casanova,” Ali quickly gained attention for his charismatic persona, witty wordplay, and nostalgic sound. He blends soulful melodies with funk-infused beats and brings fresh, stylish energy to hip-hop.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend lineup offers music, comedy, and vibrant nightlife. You can enjoy everything from live performances at The Amp Ballantyne to stand-up sets at The Comedy Zone and energetic shows at The Music Yard: