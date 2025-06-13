ContestsEvents
Tay Keith Helps Cancer Patients With Music

Ms. Jessica

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 05: Tay Keith attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Tay Keith has partnered with the American Cancer Society to launch 'Music For Healing', a program providing therapeutic soundscapes to cancer patients and caregivers in Tennessee.

Keith personally distributes custom JBL speakers with curated playlists to patients, aiming to offer comfort through music in honor of his late mother, who passed away from cancer in 2021. The playlists, created by Keith and his collaborators, feature instrumental tracks designed to calm and uplift, providing emotional support to those undergoing cancer treatment.

Through his foundation, Drumatized Cares, Keith expands his impact beyond music production to philanthropic work, focusing on projects that support youth, arts education, and community wellness.

