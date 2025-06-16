Camp Kemo Hits 46-Year Milestone: A Safe Space for Kids Fighting Cancer

At Prisma Health Children's Hospital this summer, 100 young patients and their siblings found refuge at Camp Kemo. The program marks its 46th year as a pioneer in cancer camps nationwide.

Kids step away from stark hospital walls into a world of summer magic, all without cost. Medical staff stay on-site, watching over campers while they splash, laugh, and play.

"Until there's a cure, there's camp," said Dr. Laura Pirich to WIS. "For them to be able to come out and spend a week being a kid, being around other kids who have had the same struggles that they have had, and just have a week of fun really warms our hearts."

Eight-year-old Aiden Adams finds joy at camp between his treatments. Though he faced a tough tonsil surgery, Camp Kemo offers sweet relief from the medical routine.

"Spending the night at the hospital. That's the hardest part," Adams said. "I really feel not alone and like other people have to do the same thing I'm doing. It's been scary, really scary."

Since its start in 1979, the camp has turned summer into something special for sick kids. What began as a small break from treatment has grown into a place where thousands have found friendship and fun.

Under Dr. Pirich's watchful eye, kids stay safe while making memories. The medical team's presence means young patients can jump into activities without worry.