Lil Wayne Unveils New Track ‘Momma Don’t Worry’ with Future and Lil Baby

Fresh off the release of Tha Carter VI, Lil Wayne dropped "Momma Don't Worry" less than a week later. The track featuring Future and Lil Baby comes as a bonus release.

ATL Jacob and RushDee crafted the beat where the trio opens up to their moms about wins and losses. "Momma, don't worry, I got my pistol/ I'm gettin' my dollars, you birthed a real n—a/ Told my daddy, 'Don't be sorry, I'm not gon' blame you'/ If it weren't for struggle, my dreams, they wouldn't came true," Future spits in the hook, according to Billboard.

This marks Wayne's second bonus cut this week. Just a day before, he collaborated with Nicki Minaj on the "Banned from NO" remix. The rapper reflected on her success so far and defended Wayne by taking jabs at Jay-Z and the NFL. "NFL, fire some n-ggas and then call us," Nicki rapped. Both new tracks build on last Friday's album drop.

After Future's chorus part in "Momma Don't Worry," Lil Baby took the mic and continued speaking to his mother with the lyrics, "Told Momma, 'Don't worry, you know raised a hard body'/ Granny called the other day, said, 'Don't scratch 'cause God got you."

Wayne gets personal in his verse: "Told Momma, 'Don't worry, I'll be just fine'/ Angels watch over my shoulder like an umpire/ I could get in the octagon with these punchlines/ Like n---a, I'm the captain and it's crunch time."

The current stats also tell a story. Tha Carter VI, which only dropped on June 6, looks set to move 110,000 units in its first week, with pure sales hitting 35,000, HipHopDX reports. If the projections hit, the album will debut at No. 2 on Billboard's 200 chart, with country star Morgan Wallen standing in the way of the top spot.

Lil Wayne's previous albums also show similar success. His 2020 release, Funeral, sold 139,000 units. Back in 2018, Tha Carter V sold 480,000 units in its first week. Tha Carter IV also just re-entered the Billboard 200 at No. 179.

The latest album in the Carter series features collaborations with Kodak Black, U2's Bono, Jelly Roll, and Big Sean. Want to see the "Lollipop" singer perform live? Starting July 30, he hits the road for the Tha Carter VI tour, wrapping up in early October.