Charlotte Restaurant Owners Eye Suburban Expansion With New Spots

Chefs and food businesses are setting up shop in areas like Ballantyne, Fort Mill, and Rock Hill. The surge in residents outside the city center has sparked a need for more dining choices.

Jim Noble plans a third spot at The Bowl at Ballantyne, part of a vast new retail hub. "It was a perfect storm. When I heard what they were doing and I went looked at it, I said, 'My goodness, this one looks pretty good,'" Noble said to Yahoo News.

This marks a big switch from past years. Instead of cramming into uptown Charlotte, South End, and Plaza Midwood, food spots now pop up at The Bowl at Ballantyne, Birkdale Village, and Waverly. New hubs stretch to Gibson Mill Market in Concord and CrossRidge in Indian Land.

Work-from-home trends push people farther out. "Part of it is an understanding of what today's consumer and tomorrow's consumer expects," said Daniel Gibson, partner at NiceDay.

The Bowl at Ballantyne shows smart planning at work. Putting food spots near where people live and work draws crowds all day long. Some stop in for quick lunches, while others come for relaxed evening meals.

Fort Mill and Rock Hill stand out as prime spots for new eateries. Fresh housing projects and quick growth make these towns attractive to food businesses.

Smart owners pick spots by watching where people move, how they spend time, and what foods they like best. It's not just about today - they think about what diners will want next year too.