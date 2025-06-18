This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 18

June 18 stands out in hip-hop and R&B for various reasons. This day has seen many remarkable moments that shaped and continue to influence the trajectory of these genres. One artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Takeoff from the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, who was born in 1994. He scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with the group's sophomore release, Culture, in 2017 and its follow-up, Culture II, in 2018. The final installment in the trilogy, Culture III , peaked at No. 2 on the chart and would be the trio's final release. Unfortunately, Takeoff's rise to the top of the rap world was tragically cut short when he was gunned down in 2022 when he was only 28.