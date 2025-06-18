This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 18
June 18 stands out in hip-hop and R&B for various reasons. This day has seen many remarkable moments that shaped and continue to influence the trajectory of these genres. One artist whose birthday falls on this date is the American rapper Takeoff from the Atlanta hip-hop trio Migos, who was born in 1994. He scored two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 with the group's sophomore release, Culture, in 2017 and its follow-up, Culture II, in 2018. The final installment in the trilogy, Culture III , peaked at No. 2 on the chart and would be the trio's final release. Unfortunately, Takeoff's rise to the top of the rap world was tragically cut short when he was gunned down in 2022 when he was only 28.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 18 is associated with several seminal hip-hop and R&B albums.
- 1996: American hip-hop duo Heltah Skeltah dropped their debut album, Nocturnal. It debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2013: American rapper J. Cole released his second album, Born Sinner. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, eventually reaching No. 1 on the chart. It also topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2021: Pioneer of trap music Gucci Mane dropped his fifteenth album, Ice Daddy. It peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 and No. 18 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
This day has heralded several landmark moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2002: Haitian-born rapper and singer Wyclef Jean released his third solo album, Masquerade. The record peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It remains the former Fugees star's highest-charting album.
- 2013: Kanye West dropped his sixth album, Yeezus. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, also reaching No. 1 in the U.K. In 2020, it was ranked No. 269 on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.
Industry Changes and Challenges
There have also been several controversial moments and tragic events in the industry on June 18:
- 2018: Rapper and singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, Florida, at the age of 20. He achieved mainstream success with his debut commercial single, “Look at Me!,” which reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 18 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. His debut studio album, 17, released in 2017, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, with his follow-up album, ?, debuting atop the chart in 2018.
- 2018: American rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Hill District neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, aged just 21. The up-and-coming rapper, who was affiliated with Wiz Khalifa's Taylor Gang label, is best remembered for his 2016 debut release, the mixtape Woponese. It has racked up over 4 million streams across various platforms.
June 18 is a day that remains poignant in the memories of hip-hop and R&B fans. This day saw the release of numerous acclaimed albums, but it also witnessed the passing of two beloved rappers whose young lives were tragically ended in violent ways.