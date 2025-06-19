Black Dollar Days Pop-Up Shop Coming to Charlotte June 21

A fresh marketplace opens its doors in Charlotte on June 21. This Black Dollar Days pop-up links with the city's month-long Juneteenth festivities. Small business owners will fill the space with their unique creations.

Shoppers can browse through stalls packed with handmade goods. Each vendor brings something special, from art pieces to tasty treats. The marketplace aims to put a spotlight on talented makers from around town.

This marketplace adds another layer to Charlotte's Juneteenth spirit. "Juneteenth Festival of the Carolinas President Pape S. Ndiaye and Board Chair Jay Ferguson stopped by to discuss the events happening this weekend," reported WBTV.

The timing couldn't be better. As the city buzzes with Juneteenth activities, this pop-up adds to the mix. It's one piece of a bigger picture, a month packed with events that honor the meaning behind Juneteenth.

Stay tuned for details about where to find the shop and when it opens. Want to sell your goods? The team behind the event will share how to grab a spot soon.