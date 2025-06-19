ContestsEvents
Lil Wayne’s Son Claims: ‘My Dad Wrote Most of Drake’s Stuff!’

Novi Carter stirs up rap world, saying Drake wouldn’t be Drake without Lil Wayne’s pen game.

Lil Wayne with black sunglasses and Drake with a grey sweater
A new claim from Lil Wayne’s son is putting the spotlight back on one of hip-hop’s oldest debates: ghostwriting.

During a YouTube interview with TrillMarty, Novi Carter—the son of New Orleans rap legend Lil Wayne—said his father played a major role in shaping Drake’s music. “My dad wrote most of [Drake’s] s---. I mean, on God,” Novi said. “Like, if it wasn’t for my pops, there wouldn’t be no Drake. I mean, there probably would be a Drake, but he wouldn’t be where he’s at, though.”

Novi added, “No disrespect to Drake. He hard,” making it clear he still respects the Canadian artist’s talent.

He didn’t give any details about which songs Wayne may have helped write, and neither Drake nor Lil Wayne have publicly responded to the comments.

This isn’t the first time ghostwriting has come up in connection with Drake. In 2023, Quentin Miller—the songwriter linked to several tracks from Drake’s 2015 mixtape If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late—revealed he never got paid properly for his work.

In an interview with VladTV, Miller said a publishing deal with producer Tricky Stewart prevented him from earning money from those songs. “I’m working with a n---- that literally is about to change my life, even though I was in my horrible, horrible, horrible publishing situation with Tricky so I never got a publishing check off of any Drake songs,” Miller explained.

He added, “I had to feed my family off getting paid under the table in that situation because Tricky and them wouldn’t let me go. I didn’t get out that deal ’till 2019, 2020; I signed in 2011. I had to let go of a lot of s--- just to get out.”

Miller was also at the center of a major 2015 moment in rap when Meek Mill accused him of ghostwriting Drake’s verse on their track “R.I.C.O.” during their public feud.

With Novi Carter’s recent comments, the ghostwriting conversation around Drake continues to resurface—and once again, fans are left wondering how much of the story is still untold.

Kayla MorganWriter
