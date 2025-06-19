Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: June 20-June 22

Charlotte comes alive this weekend with world-class soccer, family-friendly concerts, and top-tier comedy. From Real Madrid's showdown in the FIFA Club World Cup to the high-energy KIDZ BOP tour and Connor Wood's sold-out comedy sets, there's no shortage of entertainment.

FIFA Club World Cup: Real Madrid C.F. vs C.F. Pachuca

Real Madrid and Pachuca meet in a pivotal Group H clash at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in Charlotte. Real Madrid, boasting stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, aim to continue their dominance after a 3-0 victory over Pachuca in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup final. Pachuca, representing Liga MX, seeks redemption and a strong start in the expanded 32-team tournament. With both teams eager to advance, this match promises high stakes and top-tier football.

"KIDZ BOP Live Certified BOP Tour"

The " KIDZ BOP LIVE Certified BOP Tour 2025" is the ultimate pop concert experience for kids and their families. Featuring the KIDZ BOP Kids — Aleah, Cliff, Matty, and Shila — performing today's biggest hits, such as "Espresso," "HOT TO GO!," and "Dance Monkey," the show boasts an eye-popping new stage design and interactive elements that kids will love. The popular Daddy Dance Off returns, adding to the fun.

Connor Wood Presents: "Fibs & Friends" Tour featuring Maggie Winters

Connor Wood, widely known as @fibula, rose to fame with his hilarious and relatable quarantine rants, quickly amassing tens of millions of likes across social media. He co-hosts the popular podcast Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast with Brooke Averick, blending sharp wit and everyday absurdities. In 2024, Connor launched his debut "Fibs & Friends" comedy tour, which has since sold out over 70 shows across the U.S. and internationally, cementing his place as a rising star in stand-up comedy.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend lineup offers a high-energy mix of music and sports, perfect for summer nights. Fans can rock out to tribute performances and genre-bending acts or catch the excitement of live baseball downtown: