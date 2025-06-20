Mecklenburg County Inks $6.5M Recycling Agreement With Circular Services

Starting this June, Circular Services takes charge of two key sites in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. The firm will run the 48,510-square-foot Pence Road site and Metrolina Center under a fresh five-year plan.

"[The new Materials Recovery Facility] is a picture of the County's ongoing investment in environmental stewardship, sustainability, and innovation," said Ebenezer Gujjarlapudi to PRNewswire. "Recycling in Mecklenburg County is not optional; it is essential."

While workers update the Metrolina site, home recycling goes to Pence Road. By mid-2026, when updates finish, Pence Road switches to handling building waste and scraps.

The deal offers two extra years at both places. Each month, trucks will bring about 6,000 tons of items to Pence Road for sorting.

The company plans to add 35 workers to run these sites. Their tasks will cover sorting materials, selling items, fixing machines, and performing daily work.

At Pence Road, a special BHS system can switch between different kinds of recycling work. People find it easy to drop off items since it sits next to the Hickory Grove Center.

"This partnership reflects Mecklenburg County's forward-thinking commitment to strengthening local recycling infrastructure," said Ron Gonen, CEO of Circular Services. "We are proud to bring our operational expertise to North Carolina and support the County's efforts to maximize recovery, reduce landfill disposal costs, and build a more circular local economy."

On June 17, both sides met at Pence Road to mark the start with a ribbon-cutting. Top county staff spoke, including chiefs from Land Use & Environmental Services, District 1, and Waste Control.