ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Keke Palmer Pauses Her Shine to Uplift Meagan Good at Impact Awards

The Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards brought together some of the most respected voices in Black culture, and one of the most memorable moments came from Keke Palmer. Palmer,…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Keke Palmer and Meagan Good attend the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Jason Lee/Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

The Fifth Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards brought together some of the most respected voices in Black culture, and one of the most memorable moments came from Keke Palmer.

Palmer, who has grown up in front of the camera and become one of the most recognizable talents of her generation, received the Spirit Award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award recognizes someone who uplifts, inspires, and brings pride to the entertainment and social communities through their work.

But what truly moved the room was what Palmer chose to do during her acceptance.

As Meagan Good stepped on stage to present Palmer with the award, the two actresses—both former child stars—shared a quiet but powerful moment. Before diving into her speech, Palmer turned the spotlight back on Good, thanking her for paving the way.

“I want to give Meagan her flowers,” Palmer said, using a phrase that means giving someone their respect and recognition while they’re still here to receive it.

She went on to say how much it meant to see someone like Meagan succeed in the industry when she was growing up. The acknowledgment was sincere, and many in the audience were touched by Palmer’s words.

Meagan Good attended the event with her husband, Jonathan Majors, who was honored at the same awards last year. Their appearance comes amid public attention on Majors’ legal issues related to domestic violence allegations. Despite the controversy, the couple reportedly married in March 2025.

Still, the night’s focus remained on the celebration of cultural impact and shared experiences.

Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, this year’s Impact Awards also featured powerful performances from Fantasia and Yolanda Adams. The event, held at The Beverly Hilton, aimed to recognize individuals whose work has left a lasting impression on the culture.

And while many stars were honored that evening, it was the heartfelt connection between Keke Palmer and Meagan Good that stood out—a reminder of how inspiration can be passed from one generation to the next.

Check out the video here.

Keke PalmerMeagan Good
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Nick Cannon’s ‘Name All Your Kids’ Challenge Did Not Go as Planned
EntertainmentNick Cannon’s ‘Name All Your Kids’ Challenge Did Not Go as PlannedKayla Morgan
‘Dune 3’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Gets a Surprising Casting Update
Entertainment‘Dune 3’ Starring Timothée Chalamet Gets a Surprising Casting UpdateYvette DeLaCruz
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the 6th Film: We’ll Have Some of the Actors Back
Entertainment‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer on the 6th Film: We’ll Have Some of the Actors BackYvette DeLaCruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect