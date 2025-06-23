Wilkinson Blvd Bridge Replacement Pushed Back to 2026 Due to Permit Issues

State officials have pushed the Lake Wylie bridge work to 2026. Red tape and property rights stand in the way of the much-needed update to Wilkinson Boulevard's crossing.

This marks yet another setback in the timeline. Officials had promised a summer 2023 start date, but stumbled on property and permit hurdles. The wait continues as paperwork inches forward.

When finished, six traffic lanes will stretch across the water. The design adds protected spaces for cyclists and walkers. While waiting for paperwork and land rights to clear by mid-2024, crews have started moving utility lines.

"I remember thinking amen," said Mike Landers to WCNC Charlotte. "With the increased traffic over the last few years, because Belmont has caught on as a place to live, they've been building like crazy here, the traffic in either direction is nuts."

Three key spots will see major changes: where the bridge meets Hazeleen Avenue, Catawba Avenue, and Moores Chapel Loop. These fixes aim to cut down crashes and protect people on foot.

Once work starts, it'll take 24 months to wrap up. The bridge's middle section will rise higher, giving boats more room to pass underneath. This change marks a big step forward for water traffic.