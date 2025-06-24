Influencer Takes Rapper GloRilla to Court Over Alleged Stolen Lyrics in Latest Copyright Drama

Social media influencer Natalie Henderson filed a federal suit against GloRilla on June 20. The Louisiana court case claims the rapper used Henderson's phrase "all natural, no BBL" without permission in GloRilla's track "Never Find."

Legal documents point to Henderson's 2024 song "All Natural" with its lines "All natural, no BBL/Mad hoes go to hell." The lawsuit notes GloRilla's track uses nearly identical words: "Natural, no BBL/But I'm still gon' give him hell."

"There are unmistakable similarities between the two works. Based upon a side-by-side comparison of the two songs, a layperson could hear similarities in the lyrics, arrangement, melody, core expression, content, and other compositional elements in both songs and conclude that the songs are essentially identical," wrote Henderson's legal team in court filings, as reported by Billboard.

"Never Find" appears as extra content on the Memphis artist's album Glorious. While this specific track didn't chart, the full album shot to number 5 on the Billboard 200. Sales made it 2024's top female rap release.

At age 25, GloRilla faces her third music rights battle. She beat a 2023 claim about unauthorized samples in "Tomorrow" and "Tomorrow 2," as the case was eventually dismissed. Then, in a more recent case in November 2024, rapper Plies challenged her track "Wanna Be," featuring collaborations with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, but dropped the lawsuit three months ago.

Yet success keeps coming for the rapper. She took home Best Gospel/Inspirational Artist at the 2025 BET Awards. Her winning song, "Rain Down On Me," brought together top names, including Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore, and Maverick City Music, all of whom contributed.

Her fresh track "Killin' It Girl" with J-hope of BTS just crushed the competition. The June 13 release won Billboard's fan poll with a massive 87.25% of votes, leaving Lil Tecca and Zara Larsson far behind.