Tems Takes Flight: African R&B’s Global Glow-Up
In a year full of trends and unexpected sounds, one artist quietly took over playlists and redefined what R&B could sound like. Her name? Tems—a Nigerian singer-songwriter with a voice so rich and emotional, it slipped past language barriers and rewrote the rules of the global music scene.
You might have first heard her on "Essence" with Wizkid or "Wait for U" with Future and Drake. But 2023 was the year she stepped into her own spotlight, and brought African R&B with her.
That effortless blend—soulful, minimalist R&B with African heartbeat—struck a nerve. And suddenly, everyone was listening.
What Is African R&B?
African R&B isn’t one sound. It’s a fusion—smooth melodies and emotional storytelling meet African drums, grooves, and vocal textures. It pulls from American R&B but lives in its own world, often shaped by regional styles like Afrobeats, Highlife, or South African amapiano.
Tems isn't alone in the spotlight. Artists like Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, Libianca, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tyla, Bloody Civilian, and others brought their own twist to the genre.
“It’s our time now,” Ayra Starr told BBC. “We've been waiting for the globalisation of Afrobeats, and it's happening now.”
Crossing Borders, Breaking Charts
Tems went from Lagos to Hollywood in what seemed like a blink. She sang with Beyoncé on Renaissance, wrote for Rihanna’s Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and even performed at the NBA All-Star Game.
But the most impressive part? She did it without changing her sound to fit mainstream formulas.
Not Just a Trend
Tems’ rise isn’t just a cool moment—it’s a shift in the music industry. The Grammys added a new category: Best African Music Performance. Global festivals are now booking more African R&B artists than ever before. African R&B is now part of the global conversation—on its own terms.
Why It Matters
Whether you're just a fan or thinking about making music yourself, Tems’ journey shows what happens when you stay true to your voice. She didn’t chase trends—she built her own lane. And the world followed.
African R&B isn’t just crossing over. It's leading the way.