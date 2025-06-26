Grammy Winner CeeLo Green, Saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield Team Up for Carolina Theatre Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: (L-R) CeeLo Green and T-Mo of Goodie Mob perform onstage during BET Experience – The Roots Presents: Class of ’95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Music powerhouse CeeLo Green and sax master Adrian Crutchfield will light up Charlotte's Carolina Theatre on August 8. The show marks the start of a new chapter for the freshly updated venue.

"If CeeLo can't make your building come alive, there might be something wrong with your building," said Jared Misner, the Carolina Theatre's communications director, per Queen City News.

Jazz N Soul Music brings this mix of jazz, R&B, and chart hits to life. Tickets go on sale July 26 at 10 a.m. through TheCarolina.com.

As half of Gnarls Barkley, Green shot to fame with the chart-topping "Crazy" in 2006. His work spans hits like "Kung Fu Fighting" and time spent judging on The Voice for four seasons.

Crutchfield's talent runs deep. The Charlotte musician made history as Prince's last horn player, performing with the New Power Generation from 2012 until 2016.

His skills have backed up stars from Lionel Richie to Bette Midler and Fantasia Barrino. The skilled musician also adds flair to Young Jeezy's tracks, among other top artists.