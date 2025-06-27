Charlotte Approves $2M Upgrade for 911 Center To Speed Up Emergency Response

City leaders backed a $1,997,003 deal to boost the 911 center at police headquarters. Batson-Cook Company won the job by offering the best price among the three firms.

The project targets the main operations hub on East Trade Street. Workers will install fresh dispatch stations and fix up critical backup systems. Short response times can mean the difference between life and death.

This upgrade makes space for a bigger dispatch team. New power backups, cooling units, and wiring will keep the center running when disaster strikes.

TEC Electrical LLC joins Batson-Cook to handle power and alarm work. Their partnership puts $720,000, about 36% of the project money, into local small business' hands.

Officials wanted 12% of the funds to support small, minority, and women-owned companies. The plan smashed that goal by triple the amount.

Money flows from the city's investment budget. Construction starts this year, bringing the center into the modern age.

The old center strains under increasing pressure. Dispatchers need better tools to keep up with rising call volumes. Quick help matters most when seconds count.