This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 27

June 27 is a day that triggers memories of various events in the hip-hop and R&B universe. For instance, American R&B singer H.E.R. was born on June 27 in Vallejo, California, in 1997. She's won five GRAMMY Awards and scored several No. 1 hits, including "Damage," which topped the U.S. R&B radio chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the industry's biggest stars dropped new tracks on June 27 and elevated their careers:

2000: American hip-hop royalty Lil' Kim released The Notorious K.I.M., her second album, showing off her exceptional skills as a rapper. It performed phenomenally well, debuting at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and peaking at No. 1 in the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: R&B legend Nelly released his debut album Country Grammar. With hits, such as "Ride Wit Me" and "Country Grammar (Hot Shit)," it reached the top of the Billboard 200 and attained Diamond certification later, marking the beginning of the singer's rise to stardom.

2005: British rapper Kano, who was 20 at the time, dropped his debut album Home Sweet Home. Critics and fans commended his innovative approach, and the album reached No. 36 in the U.K. albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

Several noteworthy moments have occurred on June 27, marking important cultural milestones in the hip-hop and R&B world:

2006: The 6th BET Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Notable winners in the hip-hop and R&B scene included T.I., Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Kanye West.

2010: Rapper Queen Latifah hosted the 10th BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. The list of winners included big names, such as Beyoncé, Trey Songz, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Jay-Z, and Rihanna.

2024: R&B stars Usher, SZA, Victoria Monét, and others scored big at the 2024 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. While some of these artists were recognized for their huge impact on the music culture, others were rewarded for their chart-topping tracks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The hip-hop and R&B industry has lost a couple of accomplished singers on June 27:

1994: Debra Jean "Deah Dame" Hurd died at 35 in a car crash while leaving a friend's home in Atlanta, Georgia. She was one half of Damian Dame, an R&B group that shot to fame in the early 1990s.

1996: Bruce Edward "Damian" Broadus, the other half of Damian Dame, died of colon cancer at 29. The singer passed away exactly two years after his partner Deah Dame. Before their deaths, the two had released several hits, including "Exclusivity," which topped the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.